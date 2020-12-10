Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.03.

Shares of UBER opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

