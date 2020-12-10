U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

USB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

