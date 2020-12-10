U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.
U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
USB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.
In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
