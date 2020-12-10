Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) Critical Comparison

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Immuron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$22.00 million ($0.17) -6.47 Immuron $1.69 million 22.82 -$1.97 million N/A N/A

Immuron has higher revenue and earnings than Tyme Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tyme Technologies and Immuron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immuron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyme Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 763.64%. Given Tyme Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than Immuron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Immuron shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuron has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Immuron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies N/A -217.29% -114.20% Immuron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immuron beats Tyme Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer, as well as with Mayo Clinic; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Ltd. engages in the research and development of oral immunotherapy, and product sales which focuses on bovine-colostrum with antibodies of choice for the treatment and prevention of a range of infectious and immune modulated diseases. It operates through the following segments: Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products.The Research and Development segment involves the R&D projects performed in Australia, Israel, and United States. The HyperImmune Products segment comprises of Travelan, and Protectyn activities which occur in Australia, United States, and rest of the world. The company was founded on January 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Carlton, Australia.

