Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:TYMN opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Wednesday. Tyman plc has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.03.
Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile
