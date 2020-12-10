Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Wednesday. Tyman plc has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.03.

Get Tyman plc (TYMN.L) alerts:

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.