Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

