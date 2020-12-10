Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $312.54 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock worth $53,588,348. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

