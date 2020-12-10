Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.97

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 3966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Several research analysts have commented on TPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The stock has a market cap of $816.39 million, a P/E ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

