Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,928 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,432 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

