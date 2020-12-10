Truist Financial Corp Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after buying an additional 146,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

