Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,312 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,533% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,038,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 136,047 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $16,905,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

