TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VREYF. CIBC reduced their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

TORC Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. TORC Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

