THEKEY (TKY) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.80 million and $15,847.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

