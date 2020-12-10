The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.88

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.88 and last traded at $154.58, with a volume of 210106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.68.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $279.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 5,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.