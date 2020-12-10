The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

