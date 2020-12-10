The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

