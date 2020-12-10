The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

NYSE:TRV opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.