The New York Times Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,639 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical volume of 311 put options.

Shares of NYT opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at $51,270,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 77.9% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after buying an additional 616,332 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 583.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 424,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 362,201 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

