The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.