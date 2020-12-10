The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $40.50.
LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
