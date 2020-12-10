The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.