The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Sell

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

