The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Neutral

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.