The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $319.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $286.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.
Shares of ULTA opened at $275.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
