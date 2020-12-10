The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $319.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $286.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Shares of ULTA opened at $275.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

