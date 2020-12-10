The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SZC stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.