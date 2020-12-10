The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.
Shares of SZC stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $55.44.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
