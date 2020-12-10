The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.39.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

