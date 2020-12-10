The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $232.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.54. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $351.40.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

