The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $232.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $351.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

