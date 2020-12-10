TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE TFII opened at C$68.06 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.97.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

