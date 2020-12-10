Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $578.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.34.

TSLA opened at $604.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,574.17, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

