Telsey Advisory Group Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.73.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $467.83 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $494.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.34 and its 200 day moving average is $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

