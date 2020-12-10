Telsey Advisory Group Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.73.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $467.83 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $494.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.34 and its 200 day moving average is $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
