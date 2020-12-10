Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $408,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $192.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average of $202.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

