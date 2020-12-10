Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.