Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.
NYSE THQ opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.98.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
