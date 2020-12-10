Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE THQ opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.