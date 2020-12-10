TD Securities Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

