TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD (NASDAQ:GLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TD stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. TD has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

