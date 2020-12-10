Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TTCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.45 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 80.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

