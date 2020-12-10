Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

