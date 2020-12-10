Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after buying an additional 695,527 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $69,785,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $183.68 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

