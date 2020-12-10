SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.52 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SunPower by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SunPower by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

