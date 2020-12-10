Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,717,319 shares of company stock valued at $310,006,029 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

