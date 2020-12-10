Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) & Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Financial Comparison

Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) and Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Subaye and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaye N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39%

This table compares Subaye and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $974.34 million 17.97 -$210.98 million $0.35 82.57

Subaye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Subaye and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 1 6 0 2.86

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Subaye.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Subaye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Subaye has a beta of -4.45, suggesting that its share price is 545% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Subaye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaye

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

