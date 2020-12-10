STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 205,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 346.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

