StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Releases Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.
StoneX Group stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07.
SNEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.
