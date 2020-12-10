StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Releases Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

StoneX Group stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,994. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

