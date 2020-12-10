Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,312 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,533% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 234,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

