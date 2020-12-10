Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Warner Music Group Call Options (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 928 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NYSE WMG opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

