Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 149,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,883% compared to the typical volume of 7,524 call options.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,710,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,327 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.51.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

