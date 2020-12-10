Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Steven Madden by 62.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 7.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Steven Madden by 36.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 183,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

