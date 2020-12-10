Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 184.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

