Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

