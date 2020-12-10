Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.08.

SBUX stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

