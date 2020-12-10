Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.
SBUX stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $102.94.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
