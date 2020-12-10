Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

SBUX stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

